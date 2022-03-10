Didi to halt Hong Kong listing plans - Bloomberg News

DIDI

Abinaya Vijayaraghavan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc has suspended preparations for its Hong Kong listing after failing to appease Chinese regulators' demand to overhaul its systems for handling sensitive user data, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3658odk on Thursday.

The Cyberspace Administration of China told Didi executives that their proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Didi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

