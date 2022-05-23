Didi stock becomes an option on China tech

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brave investors might salvage value from Didi Global's wreckage. Shareholders to delist China's ride-hailing firm from the New York Stock Exchange, capping a disastrous 11-month journey that wiped 90% off Didi’s valuation since its initial public offering.

Didi's fate now lies with China’s cybersecurity regulator, which is investigating the company over data practices. App stores have taken down Didi's services while existing offerings are banned from registering new users. The company that if it stayed in New York, it would not be able to complete the cybersecurity review.

The optimistic scenario is that regulators will allow Didi to resume operations and relist in Hong Kong. At the current $7 billion market capitalisation, Didi is trading at less than half its book value.

The risks are huge, though. Didi faces potentially damaging penalties. It might not clear Hong Kong's tough listing requirements, which were one reason the company opted for New York in the first place. New regulations also raise fresh concerns about Didi's growth. This white-knuckled investment ride is not for everyone. (By Robyn Mak)

Follow on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Richemont’s caution on China is a wake-up call

UK tech bid frenzy will be over before it starts

Stablecoin safety measures fail to fully convince

Twitter board’s “fool me thrice” risk

Peloton creditors start to spin

(Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.