Technology

Didi steers towards more muted Uber-like valuation

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s ride-hailing behemoth is driving slow ahead of its initial public offering. Didi Global, led by boss Will Wei Cheng, is targeting https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1764757/000104746921001218/a2243291zf-1a.htm a market capitalisation of up to $67 billion, based on a price range of $13 to $14 per share, just two-thirds of the earlier mooted goal.

At the top end, Didi’s enterprise is valued at a multiple of 12 times last year’s “Platform Sales”, a comparable metric to revenue reported by Uber which trades on 9 times. Another way to look at it, Didi would need to grow its sales 95% to $10.6 billion this year to achieve Uber’s 2021 forecast multiple of 6 times, based on estimates on Refinitiv, compared to the 43% it managed in pandemic-impacted 2020.

It’s still punchy. Regulatory roadblocks could weigh on growth: Officials launched an antitrust probe over competitive practices, and Didi has been ordered to share more information with drivers. Investors want to get in the car before sharing a fast ride. (by Sharon Lam)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Xpeng has second shot at first-mover advantage

Biden’s roads deal is all in the engineering

Doximity shows there’s riches in niches

Deliveroo court win is mere amuse-bouche

Alzheimer’s incentives

(Editing by Una Galani)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular