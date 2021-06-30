Didi shares set to open over 14% higher in mega U.S. IPO

June 30 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc DIDI.N shares were set to open more than 14% higher in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, which would value the SoftBank-backed 9984.T company at more than $77 billion.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, Didi shares were indicated to open between $15 and $16, compared with the initial public offering price of $14 per share.

