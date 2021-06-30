Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized U.S. IPO

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Chinese riding hailing giant Didi Global Inc DIDI.N raised $4.4 billion by pricing its shares at $14 each in its upsized New York initial public offering on Wednesday.

Didi sold nearly 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

