US Markets
DIDI

Didi plans Hong Kong listing soon, New York delisting by June 2022 -source

Contributors
Julie Zhu Reuters
Kane Wu Reuters
Cheng Leng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's Didi Global is planning to proceed with a Hong Kong listing soon before embarking on a delisting from New York, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's Didi Global DIDI.N is planning to proceed with a Hong Kong listing soon before embarking on a delisting from New York, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Didi aims to complete a dual primary listing in Hong Kong in the next three months, and under pressure from Beijing delist from New York by June 2022, said one of the sources.

The sources were not authorised to talk to media and declined to be identified.

Didi did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Cheng Leng; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)

((edwina.gibbs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIDI

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular