Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's biggest ride-hailing company, Didi Global InC, aims to list shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange next year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

