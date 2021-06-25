DiDi IPO: 13 Things to Know About Chinese Ride-Hailing Play DIDI Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

DiDi is set to make waves when it launches its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. if reports are to be believed.

Let’s take a dive into the DiDi IPO talk and what potential investors need to know about it.

According to recent reports, DiDi is planning to launch its shares in the U.S.

The company intends to do so through an initial public offering that could be valued at more than $60 billion.

The report claims that DiDi is planning to list shares of its stock on the New York Stock Exchange .

. This would have it using the DIDI stock ticker for those shares.

The company plans to list its stock as American Depositary Share and there will be a total of 288 million of them in the IPO.

Each of these ADSs would be priced between $13 and $14 per share.

Reports claim that four ADSs will represent one share of the company’s common stock.

The exact date for the DiDi IPO is still unknown.

However, it looks like the company wants to go public sometime next month.

Investors interested in DiDi ahead of its public stock listing will want to know a few things about it first.

For example, the ride-sharing company isn’t currently profitable.

That’s despite it covering 90% of the Chinese ride-sharing market, as well as seeing revenue increase 5% yearly from 2018 to 2020.

That means investors might not want to jump right into the DiDi IPO as soon as it launches.

DiDi isn’t the only company with recent IPO news that investors need to be aware of.

