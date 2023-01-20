US Markets

Didi Global's ride-hailing app back on Apple app stores in China

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 20, 2023 — 12:10 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chinese technology company Didi Global's DIDI.N domestic ride-hailing app has returned to China's domestic Apple app store AAPL.O, according to checks by Reuters on Friday.

It also returned to some Android app stores on Tuesday.

Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to return to normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021.

