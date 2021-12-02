US Markets
Didi Global to start work on delisting from New York stock exchange

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Didi Global DIDI.N said on Friday it will start work on delisting from the New York stock exchange and prepare to list in Hong Kong, after obtaining the approval of its board.

