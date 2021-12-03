DiDi Global To Delist ADSs From NYSE

(RTTNews) - DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) said its board has authorized to file for the delisting of the company's ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange. The company noted that it will ensure that ADSs will be convertible into freely tradable shares on another internationally recognized stock exchange at the election of ADS holders. The company's ADSs started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021.

DiDi is a mobility technology platform which offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, and in Central Asia and Russia. The services include ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

