DiDi Global Soars 28%

Published

(RTTNews) - DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) shares are surging more than 28 percent on Thursday morning trade after regaining from a slump in the second week of March. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movements.

On March 11, the shares of the ride-hailing firm plunged heavily after a report that the company has suspended Hong Kong market debut.

Currently, shares are at $3.23, up 28.07 percent from the previous close of $2.56 on a volume of 64,622,797. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.71-$18.01 on average volume of 32,780,109.

