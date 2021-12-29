Didi Global quarterly revenue falls

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global DIDI.O on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue due lower demand for its Chinese mobility business.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 42.7 billion yuan ($6.71 billion) from 43.4 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.3680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

