DIDI

Didi Global quarterly revenue falls

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue due lower demand for its Chinese mobility business.

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global DIDI.O on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue due lower demand for its Chinese mobility business.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 42.7 billion yuan ($6.71 billion) from 43.4 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.3680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIDI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters