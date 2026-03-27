DiDi Global Inc. - Depositary Receipt (DIDIY) Price Target Decreased by 17.41% to 6.29

The average one-year price target for DiDi Global Inc. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DIDIY) has been revised to $6.29 / share. This is a decrease of 17.41% from the prior estimate of $7.62 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.94 to a high of $7.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.94% from the latest reported closing price of $4.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiDi Global Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 72.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIDIY is 6.92%, an increase of 186.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 56.96% to 39,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SherpaCapital holds 1,786K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 603K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 51.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIDIY by 65.81% over the last quarter.

MMCFX - AMG Managers Emerging Opportunities Fund Class N holds 155K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIDIY by 36.63% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIDIY by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIDIY by 26.32% over the last quarter.

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