DiDi Global Inc - ADR (DIDIY) Price Target Decreased by 24.53% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for DiDi Global Inc - ADR (OTC:DIDIY) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an decrease of 24.53% from the prior estimate of 5.41 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.65% from the latest reported closing price of 3.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiDi Global Inc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIDIY is 1.53%, an increase of 21.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.38% to 64,855K shares. The put/call ratio of DIDIY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 24,057K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 18,645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,301K shares, representing an increase of 82.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIDIY by 200.58% over the last quarter.

SherpaCapital holds 5,839K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SLASX - SELECTED AMERICAN SHARES INC Class S holds 4,865K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DGFAX - Davis Global Fund holds 3,966K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing an increase of 48.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIDIY by 79.53% over the last quarter.

DiDi Global Background Information

DiDi Global Inc. is the world’s leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, as well as in Central Asia and Russia, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

