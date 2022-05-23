DiDi Gets Shareholders Approval To Delist Its ADSs From NYSE

(RTTNews) - DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) said Monday that it has received approval from its shareholders to delist its American Depositary Shares or "ADSs" from the New York Stock Exchange, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant seeks to resolve a cybersecurity probe in China.

DiDi Global said that it has notified the the "NYSE" of the Company's decision to proceed with its delisting of the company's American Depositary Shares from the NYSE.

The company plans to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or after June 2, 2022, in order to delist its ADSs from the NYSE, which is expected to occur ten days thereafter upon the effectiveness of the Form 25.

