Didi gets a tentative green light from Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi may be reversing out of Beijing’s doghouse. Authorities are readying a fine https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wsj.com%2Farticles%2Fchinese-regulator-to-fine-didi-more-than-1-billion-over-data-security-breaches-11658224370&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C2d410da1465b4c7ebe4908da6a0938a3%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637938885092275906%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=wH1%2FzgfHWE5GLKuUO8kPZ7l0aGJjlcjwleSpFbPe70A%3D&reserved=0 of more than $1.3 billion, or around 4.7% of the company’s revenue last year, according to Reuters. That should put an end to a year-long cybersecurity investigation that has hampered business and effectively cost the company its New York listing.

On paper, the fine looks manageable next to Didi’s $5 billion net cash pile as of December. Assuming there are no other penalties, that should help kickstart growth: as part of the regulatory probe, the company, whose services were removed from Chinese app stores, had been banned from registering new users for a year. Boss Cheng Wei should also be able to revive efforts to seek a listing in Hong Kong, giving aggrieved shareholders like Uber and SoftBank’s Vision Fund a chance to exit.

There are other hurdles to clear, though. Recent rules on ride-hailing, data privacy, algorithms and more have come into effect; Didi is also chasing new growth in electric vehicles. The latest fine signals the start for what will be Didi’s long and tough recovery. (By Yawen Chen)

