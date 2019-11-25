Did Zoetis Catch Your Eye?

(RTTNews) - Zoetis is an animal health company - catering to the health of cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, fish, dogs, cats and horses. The Company has roughly 300 product lines, which are sold in more than 100 countries.

Last week, the Company acquired ZNLabs, a full-service veterinary clinical reference laboratory company with a network of labs across the U.S. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zoetis has been delivering strong financial performance year over year.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the company reported revenue of $1.6 billion, an increase of 7% compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $433 million or $0.90 per share compared to $347 million or $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $455 million or $0.94 per share, up from $403 million or $0.83 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, the Company expects revenue for 2019 to be in the range of $6.200 to $6.250 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $3.57 to $3.62. In 2018, the annual revenue was $5.83 billion and adjusted EPS was $3.13 per share.

ZTS has traded in a range of $78.90 to $130.20 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at $121.16, up 1.13%.

