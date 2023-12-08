Did You Spot These Biotech High-Flyers In Advance?

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks featured on our website reached new highs on Friday (Dec.8, 2023). Were these stocks part of your investment portfolio?
*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Dec.8, 2023.
|
Ticker
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
*Last Closing Price
Maximum Gain %
Sep.27, 2023
$6.76
|
$19.52
$18.25
188%
Sep.18, 2023
$5.24
|
$13.50
$12.26
|
157%
|
May 8, 2023
|
$1.66
|
$3.36
|
$3.11
|
102%
|
Jan.23, 2023
|
$21.30
|
$63.25
|
$61.01
|
196%
|
Jan.30, 2023
|
$14.87
|
$24.81
|
$24.15
|
66%
|
Apr.19, 2023
|
$11.34
|
$15.14
|
$15.12
|
33%
|
Jul.10, 2023
|
$31.30
|
$35.04
|
$34.97
|
12%
|
Mar.3, 2023
|
$7.97
|
$17.25
|
$16.84
|
116%
|
Dec.7, 2023
|
$3.35
|
$11.44
|
$6.88
|
241%
|
Sep.25, 2023
|
$17.95
|
$30.45
|
$27.50
|
69%
|
June 2, 2023
|
$2.93
|
$4.26
|
$4.16
|
45%
|
Apr.25, 2023
|
$225
|
$289.14
|
$283.19
|
28%
|
May 8, 2023
|
$3.65
|
$6.00
|
$5.97
|
64%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.