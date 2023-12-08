News & Insights

Did You Spot These Biotech High-Flyers In Advance?

December 08, 2023 — 09:16 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks featured on our website reached new highs on Friday (Dec.8, 2023). Were these stocks part of your investment portfolio?

*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Dec.8, 2023.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK)

Sep.27, 2023

$6.76

$19.52

$18.25

188%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) 

Sep.18, 2023

$5.24

$13.50

$12.26

157%

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)

May 8, 2023

$1.66

$3.36

$3.11

102%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (IRON)

Jan.23, 2023

$21.30

$63.25

$61.01

196%

CVRx, Inc. (CVRX)

Jan.30, 2023

$14.87

$24.81

$24.15

66%

Innoviva Inc. (INVA)

Apr.19, 2023

$11.34

$15.14

$15.12

33%

RxSight, Inc. (RXST)

Jul.10, 2023

$31.30

$35.04

$34.97

12%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)

Mar.3, 2023

$7.97

$17.25

$16.84

116%

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (INTS)

Dec.7, 2023

$3.35

$11.44

$6.88

241%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL)

Sep.25, 2023

$17.95

$30.45

$27.50

69%

Savara Inc. (SVRA)

June 2, 2023

$2.93

$4.26

$4.16

45%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

Apr.25, 2023

$225

$289.14

$283.19

28%

Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX)

May 8, 2023

$3.65

$6.00

$5.97

64%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
