News & Insights

Markets
BMEA

Did You Pick These Biotech High-Flyers Before They Hit New Highs?

June 09, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks that were featured on our website reached new highs on Thursday. Were those stocks in your investment portfolio and have you capitalized on the surge?

*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jun.8, 2023.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA)

Jan.30, 2023

$9.32

$43.68

$41.80

368%

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS)

Nov.7, 2022

$37.80

$91.19

$90.65

141%

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL)

Feb.10, 2023

$9.42

$17.45

$16.55

85%

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)

Jul.12, 2023

$4.55

$11.91

$11.89

161%

CONMED Corp. (CNMD)

Nov.15, 2022

$91.05

$133.13

$131.68

46%

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

Jul.15, 2022

$5.43

$15.84

$15.75

191%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS)

Sep.29, 2022

$17.58

$20.09

$19.63

14%

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Nov.17. 2022

$28.42

$62.49

$62.11

119%

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)

Nov.9, 2022

$77.84

$129.48

$128

66%

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Mar.7, 2023

$16.97

$29.42

$29.36

73%

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Mar.11, 2022

$13.30

$25.68

$25.53

93%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)

Sep.14, 2022

$14.11

$23.64

$23.46

67%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX)

Oct.3. 2022

$61.08

$199.20

$198.98

226%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMEA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.