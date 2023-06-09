Did You Pick These Biotech High-Flyers Before They Hit New Highs?

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks that were featured on our website reached new highs on Thursday. Were those stocks in your investment portfolio and have you capitalized on the surge?
*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jun.8, 2023.
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
*Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
Jan.30, 2023
|
$9.32
|
$43.68
|
$41.80
|
368%
|
Nov.7, 2022
|
$37.80
|
$91.19
|
$90.65
|
141%
|
Feb.10, 2023
|
$9.42
|
$17.45
|
$16.55
|
85%
|
Jul.12, 2023
|
$4.55
|
$11.91
|
$11.89
|
161%
|
Nov.15, 2022
|
$91.05
|
$133.13
|
$131.68
|
46%
|
Jul.15, 2022
|
$5.43
|
$15.84
|
$15.75
|
191%
|
Sep.29, 2022
|
$17.58
|
$20.09
|
$19.63
|
14%
|
Nov.17. 2022
|
$28.42
|
$62.49
|
$62.11
|
119%
|
Nov.9, 2022
|
$77.84
|
$129.48
|
$128
|
66%
|
Mar.7, 2023
|
$16.97
|
$29.42
|
$29.36
|
73%
|
Mar.11, 2022
|
$13.30
|
$25.68
|
$25.53
|
93%
|
Sep.14, 2022
|
$14.11
|
$23.64
|
$23.46
|
67%
|
Oct.3. 2022
|
$61.08
|
$199.20
|
$198.98
|
226%
