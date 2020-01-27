Markets
Did You Pay RAPT Attention?

(RTTNews) - Shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) touched a new high of $49.20 in intraday trading on Monday, before closing at $48.86, up 16.31%.

RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

We alerted our readers to RAPT on January 15, 2020, after the market close.

RAPT has thus far hit a low of $11.85 and a high of $49.20.

