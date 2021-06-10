Did You Participate In Any Of Williams-Sonoma's (NYSE:WSM) Fantastic 271% Return ?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) share price has soared 222% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 24% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Williams-Sonoma managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 26% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:WSM Earnings Per Share Growth June 10th 2021

We know that Williams-Sonoma has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Williams-Sonoma's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Williams-Sonoma the TSR over the last 5 years was 271%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Williams-Sonoma has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 30% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Williams-Sonoma better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Williams-Sonoma you should be aware of.

We will like Williams-Sonoma better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.