Did You Participate In Any Of SunPower's (NASDAQ:SPWR) Incredible 527% Return?

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. In the case of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), the share price is up an incredible 311% in the last year alone. It's also up 31% in about a month. It is also impressive that the stock is up 281% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

SunPower went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 4.1% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that SunPower has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on SunPower's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between SunPower's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. SunPower hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 527% exceeds its share price return of 311%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SunPower has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 527% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - SunPower has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

