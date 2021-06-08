Did You Participate In Any Of Smith-Midland's (NASDAQ:SMID) Incredible 667% Return?

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Don't believe it? Then look at the Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) share price. It's 646% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 56% over the last quarter.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Smith-Midland achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 29% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 49% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:SMID Earnings Per Share Growth June 8th 2021

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Smith-Midland's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Smith-Midland's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Smith-Midland shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 667%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Smith-Midland has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 273% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 50% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Smith-Midland , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

