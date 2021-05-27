Did You Participate In Any Of Scotts Miracle-Gro's (NYSE:SMG) Fantastic 259% Return ?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) which saw its share price drive 213% higher over five years. In the last week the share price is up 1.6%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Scotts Miracle-Gro managed to grow its earnings per share at 22% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 26% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

NYSE:SMG Earnings Per Share Growth May 27th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Scotts Miracle-Gro has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Scotts Miracle-Gro stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Scotts Miracle-Gro the TSR over the last 5 years was 259%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Scotts Miracle-Gro shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 29%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Scotts Miracle-Gro (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

