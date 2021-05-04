Did You Participate In Any Of RF Industries' (NASDAQ:RFIL) Fantastic 207% Return ?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 178% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 13% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.0% in the last three months.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, RF Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 33% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:RFIL Earnings Per Share Growth May 4th 2021

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between RF Industries' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for RF Industries shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 207%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

RF Industries shareholders gained a total return of 26% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 25% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RF Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for RF Industries that you should be aware of before investing here.

