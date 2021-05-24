Did You Participate In Any Of ResMed's (NYSE:RMD) Fantastic 270% Return ?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 246% in five years. Meanwhile the share price is 3.4% higher than it was a week ago.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, ResMed achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.4% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 28% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 64.18.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:RMD Earnings Per Share Growth May 24th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of ResMed, it has a TSR of 270% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

ResMed provided a TSR of 26% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 30% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. If you would like to research ResMed in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

