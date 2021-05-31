Did You Participate In Any Of Rent-A-Center's (NASDAQ:RCII) Incredible 554% Return?

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. For example, the Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) share price is up a whopping 512% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. Meanwhile the share price is 7.2% higher than it was a week ago.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Rent-A-Center became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:RCII Earnings Per Share Growth May 31st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Rent-A-Center's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Rent-A-Center, it has a TSR of 554% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Rent-A-Center has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 151% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 40% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rent-A-Center better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Rent-A-Center has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

