Did You Participate In Any Of OFG Bancorp's (NYSE:OFG) Fantastic 219% Return ?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) which saw its share price drive 189% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 34% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, OFG Bancorp achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 153% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on OFG Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of OFG Bancorp, it has a TSR of 219% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

It's good to see that OFG Bancorp has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 77% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 26%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for OFG Bancorp you should be aware of.

