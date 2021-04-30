Did You Participate In Any Of Healthpeak Properties' (NYSE:PEAK) Respectable 67% Return?

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) share price is up 44% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 30% in the last year.

While Healthpeak Properties made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years Healthpeak Properties has grown its revenue at 4.6% annually. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. The market doesn't seem too pleased with the revenue growth rate, given the modest 13% annual share price gain over three years. A closer look at the revenue and profit trends could uncover help us understand if the company will be profitable in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PEAK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Healthpeak Properties the TSR over the last 3 years was 67%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Healthpeak Properties provided a TSR of 36% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Healthpeak Properties (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

