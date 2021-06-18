Did You Participate In Any Of Granite Point Mortgage Trust's (NYSE:GPMT) Fantastic 133% Return ?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 112%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 20% gain in the last three months. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 19% in three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Granite Point Mortgage Trust grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We note that the most recent dividend payment is higher than the payment a year ago, so that may have assisted the share price. Income-seeking investors probably helped bid up the stock price. Furthermore, the revenue growth of 122% probably also encouraged buyers.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:GPMT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Granite Point Mortgage Trust in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Granite Point Mortgage Trust the TSR over the last year was 133%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Granite Point Mortgage Trust's total shareholder return last year was 133%. And yes, that does include the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 1.3%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Granite Point Mortgage Trust on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Granite Point Mortgage Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Granite Point Mortgage Trust is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

