Did You Participate In Any Of G. Willi-Food International's (NASDAQ:WILC) Incredible 569% Return?

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) share price has soared 528% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Meanwhile the share price is 1.6% higher than it was a week ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, G. Willi-Food International achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 50% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 44% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:WILC Earnings Per Share Growth May 14th 2021

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered G. Willi-Food International's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for G. Willi-Food International shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 569%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that G. Willi-Food International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 85% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 46%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand G. Willi-Food International better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with G. Willi-Food International .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

