Did You Participate In Any Of Equity LifeStyle Properties' (NYSE:ELS) Fantastic 132% Return ?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) share price has soared 107% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Equity LifeStyle Properties managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.4% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 16% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 60.94.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ELS Earnings Per Share Growth June 14th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Equity LifeStyle Properties' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Equity LifeStyle Properties the TSR over the last 5 years was 132%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Equity LifeStyle Properties shareholders are up 22% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 18% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Equity LifeStyle Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Equity LifeStyle Properties you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Of course Equity LifeStyle Properties may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

