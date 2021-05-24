Did You Participate In Any Of DTE Energy's (NYSE:DTE) Respectable 84% Return?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 56% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 38% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, DTE Energy managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:DTE Earnings Per Share Growth May 24th 2021

We know that DTE Energy has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of DTE Energy, it has a TSR of 84% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

DTE Energy shareholders gained a total return of 43% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 13% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DTE Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

