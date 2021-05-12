Did You Participate In Any Of CONMED's (NYSE:CNMD) Fantastic 279% Return ?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) which saw its share price drive 256% higher over five years. On top of that, the share price is up 19% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, CONMED actually saw its EPS drop 10.0% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

We doubt the modest 0.6% dividend yield is attracting many buyers to the stock. In contrast revenue growth of 4.7% per year is probably viewed as evidence that CONMED is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CNMD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of CONMED, it has a TSR of 279% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CONMED shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 112% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that CONMED is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

