Did You Miss Vuzix's (NASDAQ:VUZI) Whopping 502% Share Price Gain?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shareholders might be rather concerned because the share price has dropped 41% in the last month. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. In fact, it is up 502% in that time. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. While winners often keep winning, it can pay to be cautious after a strong rise.

Given that Vuzix didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Vuzix saw its revenue grow by 105%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. But the share price seems headed to the moon, up 502% as previously highlighted. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. But if the share price does moderate a bit, there might be an opportunity for high growth investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:VUZI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Vuzix will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Vuzix shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 502% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 24%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Vuzix (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

