Did You Miss Viad's (NYSE:VVI) Impressive 147% Share Price Gain?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) share price has soared 147% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 12% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 19% in three years.

Because Viad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Viad actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 89%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 147%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:VVI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Viad

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Viad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 147% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Viad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Viad that you should be aware of before investing here.

