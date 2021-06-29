Did You Miss Vanda Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VNDA) 82% Share Price Gain?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) share price is up 82% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 45% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 6.4% in three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year, Vanda Pharmaceuticals actually saw its earnings per share drop 74%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We think that the revenue growth of 6.5% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:VNDA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Vanda Pharmaceuticals has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Vanda Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 12%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Vanda Pharmaceuticals .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

