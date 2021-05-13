Did You Miss UMB Financial's (NASDAQ:UMBF) Impressive 122% Share Price Gain?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) share price has soared 122% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 19% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

UMB Financial was able to grow EPS by 113% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 122%). This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:UMBF Earnings Per Share Growth May 13th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on UMB Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of UMB Financial, it has a TSR of 126% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that UMB Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 126% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 13% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that UMB Financial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

UMB Financial is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

