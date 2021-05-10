Did You Miss SWK Holdings' (NASDAQ:SWKH) 67% Share Price Gain?

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SWKH) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 67% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 23% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, SWK Holdings became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the SWK Holdings share price is up 53% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 20% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 15% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:SWKH Earnings Per Share Growth May 10th 2021

A Different Perspective

SWK Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 23% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 11% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for SWK Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

