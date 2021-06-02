Did You Miss Standard AVB Financial's (NASDAQ:STND) 39% Share Price Gain?

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:STND) share price is up 39%, but that's less than the broader market return. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 8.0% higher than it was three years ago.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Standard AVB Financial was able to grow EPS by 2.6% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 39% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:STND Earnings Per Share Growth June 2nd 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Standard AVB Financial, it has a TSR of 44% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Standard AVB Financial's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 44%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 10%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Standard AVB Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Standard AVB Financial that you should be aware of.

Of course Standard AVB Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

