Did You Miss Seritage Growth Properties' (NYSE:SRG) Impressive 105% Share Price Gain?

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) share price down 12% in the last month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Like an eagle, the share price soared 105% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Given that Seritage Growth Properties didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Seritage Growth Properties saw its revenue shrink by 21%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 105% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SRG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Seritage Growth Properties' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Seritage Growth Properties shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 105% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Seritage Growth Properties (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.