Did You Miss Salarius Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SLRX) 53% Share Price Gain?

While Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 27% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last year. But to be blunt its return of 53% fall short of what you could have got from an index fund (around 54%).

Salarius Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Salarius Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 51%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 53% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Salarius Pharmaceuticals in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

With a TSR of 53% over the last year, Salarius Pharmaceuticals shareholders would be reasonably content, given that's not far from the broader market return of 54%. However, the share price has actually dropped 27% over the last three months. This could simply be a short term fluctuation, though. Even the biggest winners have their down periods. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Salarius Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (3 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

