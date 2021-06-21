Did You Miss Red River Bancshares' (NASDAQ:RRBI) 15% Share Price Gain?

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. But to be blunt its return of 15% fall short of what you could have got from an index fund (around 40%).

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Red River Bancshares grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 13%. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 15% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:RRBI Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Red River Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Red River Bancshares are up 16% over the year (even including dividends). The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 40%. The stock trailed the market by 15% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. But a weak quarter certainly doesn't diminish the longer-term achievements of the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Red River Bancshares that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

