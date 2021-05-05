Did You Miss Rapid7's (NASDAQ:RPD) Whopping 559% Share Price Gain?

The Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) share price has had a bad week, falling 11%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 559%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

Because Rapid7 made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Rapid7 can boast revenue growth at a rate of 24% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 46%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Rapid7 have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:RPD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Rapid7 is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Rapid7 shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 67% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 46% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Rapid7 has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

