Did You Miss PetIQ's (NASDAQ:PETQ) Impressive 110% Share Price Gain?

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) share price has flown 110% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In contrast, the stock has fallen 9.7% in the last 30 days. We note that the broader market is down 1.0% in the last month, and this may have impacted PetIQ's share price.

Because PetIQ made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

PetIQ's revenue trended up 26% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 28% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PETQ Earnings and Revenue Growth May 26th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

PetIQ produced a TSR of 32% over the last year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 47%. On the bright side that gain is actually better than the average return of 28% over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. If the business can justify the share price gain with improving fundamental data, then there could be more gains to come. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PetIQ you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

