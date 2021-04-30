Did You Miss Penumbra's (NYSE:PEN) Whopping 468% Share Price Gain?

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) share price has soared 468% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also up 19% in about a month.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Penumbra achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 9.1% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 42% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Penumbra's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

It's good to see that Penumbra has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 75% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 42% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Penumbra you should know about.

We will like Penumbra better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

