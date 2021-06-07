Did You Miss Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Impressive 139% Share Price Gain?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) share price has soared 139% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 64% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Looking back further, the stock price is 63% higher than it was three years ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Nucor was able to grow EPS by 108% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 139% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NUE Earnings Per Share Growth June 7th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Nucor's TSR for the last year was 147%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Nucor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 147% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 20% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nucor better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nucor (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

