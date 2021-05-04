Did You Miss Nova Measuring Instruments' (NASDAQ:NVMI) Whopping 711% Share Price Gain?

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) share price. It's 711% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 24% gain in the last three months.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Nova Measuring Instruments achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 24% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 52% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 54.34.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:NVMI Earnings Per Share Growth May 4th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Nova Measuring Instruments' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Nova Measuring Instruments shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 155% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 52% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nova Measuring Instruments better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Nova Measuring Instruments is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

