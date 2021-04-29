Did You Miss Northwest Pipe's (NASDAQ:NWPX) Impressive 228% Share Price Gain?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) share price has soared 228% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.3% in the last three months.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Northwest Pipe became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Northwest Pipe has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Northwest Pipe shareholders gained a total return of 30% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 27% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Northwest Pipe better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Northwest Pipe you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

